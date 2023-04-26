Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CFO Andrew Keegan Sells 860 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Keegan sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $22,411.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,613.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 5.2 %

VSTO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 3,295.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 313.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 74,251 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

