Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Jeffrey Ehrich Sells 675 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Ehrich sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $17,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $331,248.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.