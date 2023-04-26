Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.08

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.08 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 36513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

