Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %
AMZN stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
