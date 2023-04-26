Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.