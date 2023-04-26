Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.