Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

