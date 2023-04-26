Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.55. Wipro shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 473,342 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
