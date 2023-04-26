Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.55. Wipro shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 473,342 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Wipro by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 263.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 194,624 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,130,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

