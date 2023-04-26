Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

ZION stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.