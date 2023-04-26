Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

