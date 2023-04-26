Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,649 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

