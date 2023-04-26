Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after buying an additional 133,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after buying an additional 79,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

