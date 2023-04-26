Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 716 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

