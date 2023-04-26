Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $208.77 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.