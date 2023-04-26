Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

