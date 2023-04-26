Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

