Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 3.9 %

CMC opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

