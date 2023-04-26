Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.