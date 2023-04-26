Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. UBS Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day moving average is $237.27.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,856. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

