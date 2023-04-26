Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,327. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

