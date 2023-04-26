Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $903,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $565.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.56.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.