Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $937,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

