Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $973,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $67.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

