Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

