Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $981,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toast by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 2,745,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 338,394 shares of company stock worth $7,062,613 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

