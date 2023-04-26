Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,734 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson by 2,630.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

