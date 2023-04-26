Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

