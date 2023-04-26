Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

