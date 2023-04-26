Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 2.2 %

WSO opened at $346.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.28 and its 200 day moving average is $283.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

