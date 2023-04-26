Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 927 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $51,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

