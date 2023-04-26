Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 981 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

ARW opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

