23,737 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.34% of Barrett Business Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Further Reading

