28,552 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,552 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.8 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

