29,947 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PJT stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

