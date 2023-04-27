3,000 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 128.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

