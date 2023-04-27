47,901 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

