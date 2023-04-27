7,277 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $685.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

