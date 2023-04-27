95,738 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

