Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,265.78

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,265.78 ($15.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,235.56 ($15.43). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.51), with a volume of 106,847 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,265.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 35.25 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,154.70%.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.
