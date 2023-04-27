Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,265.78

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,265.78 ($15.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,235.56 ($15.43). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,242 ($15.51), with a volume of 106,847 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,265.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 35.25 ($0.44) dividend. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,154.70%.

Insider Activity

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,406 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,716.16 ($62,090.87). Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.