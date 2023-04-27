ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.30

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 67807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of -150.83 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.