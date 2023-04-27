AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

CCRN stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $808.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 48.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

