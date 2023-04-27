AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 369,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 68,063 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 925,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

