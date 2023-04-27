AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

