AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 126,030 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,030 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

