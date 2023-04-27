AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

