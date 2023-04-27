AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

NYSE:ACM opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AECOM by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

