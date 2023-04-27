African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 2,166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:AGAC opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. African Gold Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in African Gold Acquisition by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

