Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

