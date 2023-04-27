Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $197.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.70.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.