Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.15.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

