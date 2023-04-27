Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.15.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

