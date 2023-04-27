Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.15.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
